Summit West Neighborhood Assn., Perkins to discuss possible managed homeless camp

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the need for more permanent, managed homeless camps in Bend grows, more neighborhood associations are discussing possible locations in their parts of the city.

One potential site of city-owned property is a parcel near Skyliner Summit Loop in the Summit West neighborhood.

City Councilor Megan Perkins told NewsChannel 21 there are many properties the city is considering, including the controversial possible site on Northeast Ninth Street, near Bend High School, for a homeless camp managed by area social service agencies. But just because the property is on the list for consideration, doesn't mean the camp will go there, she said.

Perkins will attend a neighborhood association meeting Tuesday night for Summit West, where potential use of the property will be discussed.

To see more of the city's ongoing efforts regarding homeless issues, visit: https://www.bendoregon.gov/city-projects/community-priorities/houselessness

Jack Hirsh is speaking with Perkins and looking to speak with Summit West residents, and will have a full report coming up on NewsChannel 21 at 5.