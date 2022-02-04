Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater making revisions to its next stage of upgrades

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The recently renamed and renovated Hayden Homes Amphitheater by the Deschutes River in Bend's Old Mill District plans to make some changes to its next round of venue improvements, including areas located in the city's waterway overlay zone.

The initial design was submitted in 2019.

Old Mill District Marketing Director Beau Eastes says they are updating the design, having made the first major modifications last year.

Planned changes include regrading the front of the amphitheater to make it more accessible, moving the south gate behind the tree line and moving the program entrance back to create more room.

The initial design called for both wooden fences and stone walls on the riverside, but Eastes said those plans may be adjusted or removed.

Noah Chast is speaking with venue officials and the City of Bend and will have a full update on the plans, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.