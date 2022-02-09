Bend storage facility users scramble after ODOT goes to court, acquires property for Hwy. 97 project

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Customers who have rented storage space at Lucky Horseshoe Storage on North Highway 97 Bend have had, or may be in for a rude (and pretty unlucky) awakening, and will need to move their belongings elsewhere in coming weeks.

The storage facility at the corner of Highway 97 and Cooley Road was purchased by ODOT back in December, unbeknownst to many tenants. ODOT acquired the property for the Highway 97-Cooley Road mid-term improvements highway project, part of the agency's long-planned realignment of the North Highway 97 corridor, now often clogged with backed-up traffic.

Bend resident Jason Richburg has posted on Nextdoor.com detailing his experience:

He said he rented storage space at the business for the past two years, but recently had trouble getting hold of anyone to process his payments. It wasn’t until he and his wife drove to the business that they learned ODOT had taken over the property, after the owner refused to sell it to ODOT and lost it through legal action.

All tenants with property locked in storage will need to make an appointment with ODOT to pick up their belongings. Tenants will have until May to move their items before ODOT moves it into a temporary holding warehouse, then eventually auctions it off.

The previous owner also apparently refused to provide ODOT with a list of the tenants to reach out to directly.

A public legal notice published in the paper said the property owners have 90 days to arrange to vacate the property, until May 3. It says access to the site is now by appointment only and to contact ODOT's Region 4 Right of Way office at 388-6198 for more information, including what relocation benefits and assistance may be available.

