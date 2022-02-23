Outdoor death investigation underway in SW Bend on morning of near-zero temperatures
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A person was found dead near a southwest Bend coffee stand early Wednesday, prompting a police investigation on a bitterly cold morning.
Lt. Clint Burleigh said police received the call around 5:30 a.m. and several officers responded to the area of the Dutch Bros on SW Century Drive, which was soon surrounded by police caution tape, which was later removed. The adult was found next to the building, Burleigh said, declining to provide further initial details.
"There's nothing suspicious at this point, and no public threat," Burleigh said of the outdoor death on a morning when Bend's temperature plunged to near zero.
We'll have more information on the outdoor death investigation as it becomes available.
Comments
22 Comments
We need a don’t visit Bend if you are homeless organization. The weather here is misleading.
The most responsible thing Deschutes County could do is to have individual conversations with each homeless person and offer them a one-way bus or plane ticket to their home town. I find it hard to believe the homeless population is filled with people who were born and grew up here.
OK let’s say you pony up such funds. Can you MAKE them leave? On what grounds? Assuming they’ll jump at the chance to “go back where they come from” years or decades ago is naive at best. And can you make them stay away?
The judgments so many make of all the homeless say far more about them than it does those individuals living on the streets or in the woods for a wide variety of reasons.
Money better spent on more drug and alcohol abuse programs?
Barney — Likewise, can you MAKE them go to shelters, transitional housing or substance abuse programs? Your hot take is just as naive, if not more so — a person needs to want help before they can get it. Measure 110 has been an abysmal failure thus far in the “money spent” category, and our state is woefully incompetent when it comes to doing anything substantive on this issue other than create more money-draining schemes and circular conversations that just end up enabling this type of lifestyle. A one-way ticket home may in fact be the best solution for some people, or in the very least, provides them the ability to go back to a familial care structure where they have a shot at getting it together.
No one “solution” is all-encompassing, but they can be part of the solution.
Also, go take a nice midday stroll down Second Street or maybe a drive down China Hat and come back to us about our “judgements.” Please, dude.
It’s the over-generalizations and judgments of all that can frustrate real attempts at workable answers.
Nobody was talking to you and it’s not in your job description to engage in conversations with people for no reason. Actually, the state of Hawaii has been doing this for decades. They offer one way tickets to people 365 days a year. Do not answer this comment, nobody wants your opinion. It is so bizarre that you do this with people. You can barely write in complete sentences or use proper grammar. Stop it.
You have proven many times you don’t know my job description. And I get to weigh in on occasion. Your attacks on me and the place I work have no basis in fact and say far more about you than about me. I was sticking to your points, not personal attacks. Wish you’d do the same.
Mr Lerten your assumptions about the homeless say a lot about your naïveté. The money for rehab is there, few will accept the help.
https://www.opb.org/article/2022/02/14/oregon-drug-decriminalization-measure-110-grants-treatment-recovery-services/
That process is taking a long time to come to fruition. No one piece of the answer is all encompassing. I get that.
Whose money? Tax payers $? I don’t work 50 hours a week to pay for these bums. Put them on a bus and send them on their way. $200 is way cheaper than the $100’s of millions wasted so far by city governments.
I think you have the right idea. Help should be offered to people from Bend (or Oregon), anyone else should have to wait in line, or be here for a number of years.
Offering a one way ticket is equivalent to foisting a homeless person onto some other community, perhaps even into a more dangerous situation. We are our brother’s keeper, whether the brother is from Bend or Afghanistan. Instead of complaints or offers of one way tickets, maybe the humane thing to do is ask what you can do to help.
– that is what Jesus said about the poor, and hungry, and the foreigner, as i recall
I find it hard to believe that a man is dead and you choose to spew the same useless “let somebody else deal with the homeless” nonsense. Not your brother, not your problem. right? Who deserves more disdain – the finally peaceful homeless dead or the selfish, heartless living? I know my choice.
– you do realize that what you find hard to believe is of absolutely no relevance whatsoever – down on their luck people from bend, la pine, redmond, madras, prineville etc. what? – you just can’t fathom that they exist?
Would KTVZ be O.K. with publishing a list of activities that individuals can do to prevent more weather-related tragedies (such as this appears to be)?
If it’s what we sadly are inclined to believe, we post stories all the time about local organizations trying to help people in such situatiins, usually with links for more information. But let’s see what police say first.
Sorry, I did not notice your other excellent article, which lists area shelters.
https://ktvz.com/news/central-oregon/2022/02/22/service-orgs-warming-shelters-prepare-for-second-night-of-full-beds-amid-single-digit-temps/
Ah good.
Autopsy will determine actual cause of death –
If indeed “homeless”, investigation will determine if sheltered or unsheltered at time of death –
You can’t make people go into shelter provided by the city, county, or NGO shelters. Many won’t for their own reasons.
Sad but true.