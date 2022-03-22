Bend body shops struggle under the pressure of parts shortages, many on back order

(Struggles worsen with long part delays and minimal staffing)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If things were a struggle before, Bend body shops are working even harder these days to get their job done and satisfy waiting customers.

“Part delays are getting worse," Professional Auto Body Manager Tom Stockero said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the owner of Crabtree Auto, Michael Crabtree, shared that it's pretty impossible to predict wait times, because many parts are still on back order, with no delivery date in sight.

“We had a grill for a Tahoe that we just got last week that’s been on back order since September," Crabtree said.

After a couple years struggling due to the pandemic, both auto body shops still aren’t seeing the turnaround they had hoped for.

Stockero said the most common needs are hoods, fenders and headlights.

Although things were difficult before, Stockero said people could still be on their way after a temporary patch-up.

“Now, we’re in a situation where we can’t even put the cars back on the road until the stuff is available," Stockero said.

But that's not the only hardship.

“You know, there’s not as many people in this industry that there was 25 years ago. There’s 10 of us leaving, and you might get one to replace," Stockero said.

With the severe hiring struggles many small body shops are having, he fears many of them are on their way out of business.

And as Bend keeps growing, the situation is only getting worse.

"Everybody’s busy -- there’s a lot more activity, a lot more cars around," Crabtree pointed out.

Without parts and personnel, patience is the only avenue or many.

“We are at the mercy of the parts suppliers," Stockero said.

In spite of the challenge, they're taking it one day at a time.

“You've just got to do what you can and keep moving forward," Crabtree said.