Downtown Bend businesses seeing busy spring break, after mask mandate ends

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It's the middle of spring break week, and downtown Bend is seeing a lot of activity, as you might expect, as COVID cases decline and the mask mandate. So, how does it compare to last year's spring break?

At Bend Brewing Company, Bar Manager Seo Martinez says because of Covid last year, they were really busy because it was outdoor dining only, and by default they have the biggest outdoor seating in the downtown area.

Silverado General Manager Shayna Kendrick said Wednesday “I would say last year was a really amazing year -- and this year seems to be better."

"Seeing downtown businesses busy is great," she said. "Seeing all the small local businesses busy is great."

