Bend’s Giving Plate expanding its hydroponic farm, to give out more free produce

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Giving Plate, with the help of Around the Bend Farms, is growing produce at its hydroponic farm to give out to those in need.

The indoor hydroponic farm uses water, instead of soil, to grow its produce.

The farm produces locally grown lettuce and kale for people in Bend who may not have access to fresh produce or are food-insecure.

Around the Bend Farms designed the project in 2020, but it struggled to stay open through the pandemic.

Now, it's hoping to expand to even more produce beyond lettuce and kale, and serve more people in need of produce.

Noah Chast will be meeting with designers from Around the Bend Farms to talk about the growth of the project, and will have the story tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.