City of Bend planning ahead for water use amid population growth

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Even as Bend's population has doubled over the past two decades and continues to grow, the city is actually using less water on its peak-demand days now than it did back in 2008.

The city's integrated water system master plan says Bend is actually well-positioned to meet its projected water demands through 2040.

That's despite the drought gripping much of the region. Municipal water use is many times smaller than agricultural uses.

Jack Hirsh is meeting Monday with Bend Utility Department Director Mike Buettner and Engineering and Infrastructure Planning Director Ryan Oster about the city's plan for growing water use. His report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at 5.