Smoke alarms awaken residents to early-AM house fires in SE Bend, S. Deschutes County, limit damage

In both cases, without alarms, 'outcome could have been much different'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Residents of two homes, in southeast Bend and south Deschutes County, were awakened by smoke detectors early Sunday morning – key to not just keeping exterior fires from causing more extensive damage to their homes, but allowing them to escape unharmed, authorities said.

Bend Fire and Rescue crews responded around 1:25 a.m. to a reported fire at a two-story home in the 21100 block of Southeast Azalia Avenue, arriving to find police helping residents evacuate, Deputy Fire Marshal Susie Maniscalco said.

Three engine crews, a medic unit and two support units responded and found the fire on an exterior wall in the back of the house, near a fireplace termination vent. They quickly got it out with their initial attack lines, Maniscalco said.

The single occupant was asleep at the time, in a second-floor bedroom directly above the fire, and awoke to her smoke alarm sounding; Maniscalco said the alarm batteries had just been replaced. She evacuated the house with her dog and called 911.

The fire was found to have been caused by the home’s natural gas fireplace, though the exact cause of the fire remained under investigation, the fire official said.

Losses were estimated at $20,000 the structure and $2,000 in contents.

"Bend Fire and Rescue reminds citizens that working smoke alarms save lives," Maniscalco said in a news release. "Please remember to change your smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries at least twice a year, and test them once a month.

"If the smoke alarms were not working in this case, the outcome could have been much different," she added. "Bend Fire and Rescue will install free smoke alarms for those in need, and change your batteries at no cost."

In the second, unrelated fire, La Pine Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched shortly before 3 a.m. to a reported house fire south of Sunriver in the 17000 block of Wood Duck Court, located in the Oregon Water Wonderland No. 2 subdivision, south of Sunriver.

Duty Officer Andy Rigney said the homeowners were awakened by smoke alarms and found a little smoke inside the home, went to investigate – and “found the entire back porch on fire.” They were able to escape, along with their dogs.

La Pine Fire crews were on scene in about 10 minutes and had the fire at the two-story riverfront home knocked down in another 10 minutes, checking to make sure it didn’t extend into the home’s interior. There was, however, extensive exterior damage to the wood siding on two sides of the home, Rigney said.

La Pine sent two engine crews, two water tenders and three command staff to the scene, assisted by Sunriver Fire and Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was caught so quickly that crews did not need to shut off power to the home, Rigney said, adding that the residents were "very lucky," thanks in large part to the smoke alarms.