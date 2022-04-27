Bend teen brothers bringing joy, necessities and clean drinking water to Uganda

And you can help them in their efforts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sam and Logan Forrester of Bend are leaving for Uganda at the end of the week, to provide feminine hygiene products, clean well water, soccer balls and toys for children in Uganda.

The Forrester family went on a church mission trip to Uganda a few years ago, and were taken back at the amount of resources they need.

Sam is a 16-year-old with a goal to attend Yale as a transfer student. He will graduate high school with his associates degree in chemistry through the dual enrollment program at Oregon Family School.

He chose access to clean water as his focus, and has written a research paper on the history behind the lack of clean water, the reasons for ongoing access issues, the cultural and political obstacles, and just how preventable many diseases are. He also has a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the project.

Logan is 14 and is focused on providing joy to Ugandan children, by bringing over 400 beanie babies, 50 soccer balls, 12 volleyballs, basketball nets and donations of soccer cleats and shin guards.

The boys' mother, Shannon Forrester, will be conducting feminine hygiene talks and handing out period underwear kits to 200 girls, sewn by the Bend and Medford chapters of an organization called Days For Girls.

