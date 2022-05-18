Bend city councilors to discuss controversial shelter codes, vacancies as Russell, Schenkelberg step down

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend city councilors return to the controversial shelter codes issue Wednesday night, reviewing changes before possible approval -- and then look at filling the vacancies left by Mayor Sally Russell and colleague Rita Schenkelberg's resignations.

As with many council meetings lately, things got testy if not contentious early on, with some support of the mayor and Schenkelberg and others critical.

There also was another round of citizen comments critical of what they see as an effort to put homeless who use drugs or are otherwise unsafe in residential areas.

At the end of the meeting, the council will discuss the potential mayor appointment, vacancies and declaration of vacancy, if necessary, and selection of a subcommittee to oversee the appointment process.

The agenda also includes Juneteenth official city events and the $5.8 million in bonds to buy the Rainbow Motel, initially as a homeless shelter site, among other items.

