Bend teen in foster care again missing, ‘believed to be in danger,’ DHS says

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division is asking the public to help find Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington, 16, a child in foster care who went missing from Bend on Friday and who they said "is believed to be in danger."

ODHS asked the public for help in the effort to find Bow and to contact 911 or local law enforcement if they believe they see her.

Bow is known to spend time at the local parks, gas stations and homeless encampments in Bend, DHS said. She also goes by the name Katie.

Name: Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington

Pronouns: She/her

Date of birth: Jan. 10, 2006

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 187 pounds

Hair: Dyed blond

Eye color: Green

Other identifying information: Bow was last seen wearing a fleece red and black button up jacket with a hood.

Bend Police Department Case #22-28935

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1450997

A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing, the agency said.

"As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary," DHS said. "Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child."

Dunnington previously went missing from Bend on May 15, prompting a public alert, as she was believed to be in danger, and was found on May 21, the agency said.

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.