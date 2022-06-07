High Desert Middle School placed in ‘secure’ status for half-hour due to suspicious person, in police custody

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- High Desert Middle School in southeast Bend was placed in "secure" lockout status with exterior doors locked for just over a half-hour Tuesday morning due to a suspicious person in the areas who was detained by police, officials said.

Secure status is similar to what previously was called "lockout," in which exterior doors are locked and not opened, but school sessions can proceed as normal. (It's part of the recently revised Standard Response protocol, included below.)

A Bend Police spokeswoman had no initial information regarding the detained person.

Here is a message sent to school families by Principal Wendy McCulloch about the incident, for which they were advised by text message:

"At about 10:40 a.m. today, we locked our permitter doors and went into SECURE, in response to a suspicious person in the area. We were released from SECURE at about 11:15 a.m., when law enforcement alerted us that they had a suspect in custody.

"During a SECURE, we bring all students inside our buildings, lock all exterior doors and proceed with instructional time as usual in our classrooms. No one is allowed to enter our schools during a SECURE and those inside remain there until the SECURE cleared.

"We practice SECURE drills with our students and staff annually. You can learn more about emergency preparedness here (see below)

"I want to thank our staff and students for doing an amazing job of following our safety protocols. Together, we are working to create a safe, caring community for our students.

Thank you,

Principal Wendy McCulloch"