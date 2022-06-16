City of Bend holds in-person, online open houses on Midtown Pedestrian and Bicycle Crossings feasibility study

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend invites members of the community to an open house on Wednesday, June 22, to learn about the Midtown Pedestrian and Bicycle Crossings Feasibility Study.

The purpose of this study is to identify what’s possible for new and improved crossings of the U.S. Highway 97 Bend Parkway and Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad for walking and bicycling in Bend’s Midtown. This study will look at three crossing locations: Greenwood, Hawthorne and Franklin avenues.

Wednesday, June 22, 5-7 p.m.

Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave.

The open house will include an overview of the project, design concepts, timelines and an opportunity to speak to the project team. This study is the first step in the project and will help inform all future action to make this crossing over the parkway a reality.

Can’t make it in person? Visit the online open house at bendoregon.gov/midtowncrossings from June 13 through July 3.

In November 2020, Bend voters passed a General Obligation Transportation Bond (GO Bond) which included $12 million for the Midtown Pedestrian and Bicycle Crossings improvements.

The Midtown Pedestrian and Bicycle Crossings project is just one of many GO Bond improvement projects throughout the City. Learn more about the 2020 GO Bond at bendoregon.gov/gobond.