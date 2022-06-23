St. Vincent’s Place comes to life after more than a year of preparation; open house planned Friday and Saturday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Vincent's Place has been under construction for more than a year, and the 10-unit village to temporarily house the homeless is about to begin operation.

There will be an open house for the public to see the village and learn about the program on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 950 SE Third Street.

The village has 10 sleeping units and a community building with bathrooms, showers, laundry and a kitchen. For the first six months, rent will be free, and then six months of $100 a month as residents get help in moving toward safe, permanent housing.

The estimated cost for the project is around $600,000. It originally was expected to open on March 15, but was set back due to supply issues.

