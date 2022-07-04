The 3-year ‘paws’ is over: Bend’s Fourth of July Pet Parade returns after hiatus, to the joy of many

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After two years of cancellations and three years since the last time, the Fourth of July tradition of the Bend Pet Parade returned to the streets of downtown Bend on Monday.

The Pet Parade was among many traditional events that were not held in 2020 or 2021 due to concerns over large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But this cool and sunny Fourth of July morning saw thousands of people people pack the new parade route or take part in the event, which like Bend's Christmas and Veterans Day parades followed Harmon Boulevard to Newport Ave, then Wall Street and finally Franklin Avenue to Riverside Boulevard before ending in Drake Park.

Speaking of Drake Park, the Fourth of July Festival is still on "hiatus," because, as the Bend Park and Rec District put it, "Drake Park has a full schedule of events each summer and we need to reduce our impact on this iconic park."

Jack Hirsh was at the parade and will have a full story coming up this afternoon on NewsChannel 21 at 5.