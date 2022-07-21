Kayaker pulls man from Deschutes River in Bend near rapids, rushed to hospital

(Update: New police info)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A kayaker pulled a man from the Deschutes River in Bend and he was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after someone on the Colorado Avenue footbridge spotted him in the water, authorities said.

The water rescue was reported around 2:20 p.m.

Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said someone on the footbridge saw that they thought could be a person underwater against an embankment of an island in the river between the rapids and the Bend Whitewater Park.

That observer called 911 and also reached out to a kayaker in the water, who went under the bridge and removed the man from the river.

CPR was performed on the middle-aged man for about 10 minutes, until a Bend Fire ambulance took him to St. Charles Bend, police said.

Many people were floating the river Thursday on another day of hot temperatures, with most apparently unaware of what had transpired nearby.

Miller said the Colorado Avenue Bridge was closed for a time due to the water rescue operation, reopening shortly after 3 p.m.

We’ll have more details as they become available.