U of O archeological dig underway at Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead before Highway 97 project begins

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead in northern Bend is part of an extensive archeological dig underway this week as part of the North Highway 97 realignment project.

The project will shift the highway to the east, onto the property of the Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead, a locally listed Bend landmark just off the road named for Nels Anderson.

The project will move the highway closer to, but not remove the home of the Andersons, who operated one of the first dairies in Bend.

The University of Oregon Museum of Natural and Cultural History's Archeological Research Division has a crew of 10 people on site, carefully excavating an area beside an irrigation pond on the property. The home has been occupied by the Instant Landscaping Company for over 20 years.

