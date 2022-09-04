Bend instructor offering free Krav Maga self-defense lessons

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)- Hunter Allen is a Bend resident who believes it's important for people to know how to defend themselves.

He is the owner and head instructor of Tig Tactical in Bend, which is a self-defense training center.

Krav Maga is a military self-defense and fighting system developed for the Israel Defense Forces and Israeli security forces. It is derived from a combination of techniques used in aikido, boxing, judo, karate and wrestling. It is known for its focus on real-world situations and its extreme efficiency.

For his nonprofit, Stop Sudden Violence, Allen is offering free Krav Maga training for the community. His goal is to train every school teacher and staff member in the entire country, starting here in Central Oregon.

After making a recent online post about his offer, Allen said he's received a lot of enthusiastic responses from people ready to jump on board, from doctors, coffee shop workers and teachers, .

His motivation behind his offer is simple: "The more people that have efficient training to save themselves, the safer an environment is."

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with Allen to find out more about his nonprofit and why he believes Krav Maga is an important skill to acquire.

Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at 6.