Skip to Content
Bend
By
Published 11:38 AM

Bend instructor offering free Krav Maga self-defense lessons

KTVZ

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)- Hunter Allen is a Bend resident who believes it's important for people to know how to defend themselves.

He is the owner and head instructor of Tig Tactical in Bend, which is a self-defense training center.

Krav Maga is a military self-defense and fighting system developed for the Israel Defense Forces and Israeli security forces. It is derived from a combination of techniques used in aikido, boxing, judo, karate and wrestling. It is known for its focus on real-world situations and its extreme efficiency.

For his nonprofit, Stop Sudden Violence, Allen is offering free Krav Maga training for the community. His goal is to train every school teacher and staff member in the entire country, starting here in Central Oregon.

After making a recent online post about his offer, Allen said he's received a lot of enthusiastic responses from people ready to jump on board, from doctors, coffee shop workers and teachers, .

His motivation behind his offer is simple: "The more people that have efficient training to save themselves, the safer an environment is."

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with Allen to find out more about his nonprofit and why he believes Krav Maga is an important skill to acquire.

Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at 6.

Article Topic Follows: Bend
Author Profile Photo

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content