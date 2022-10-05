League of Oregon Cities meeting in Bend, touring C.O. homeless projects

Bend City Council asked to OK SE 27th Street temporary shelter contract

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The League of Oregon Cities is hosting its annual conference and business meeting in Bend. Nearly 1,000 attendees are in town, the largest annual gathering of municipal officials in Oregon.

Attendees will be touring some of Central Oregon's projects aimed at helping solve the homelessness crisis. They'll be visiting St. Vincent's Place before moving on to the Central Oregon Veterans Village.

The visits are intended to help officials from other cities learn how to connect services to the homeless community.

Conference attendees include city officials and municipal decision-makers (mayors, city councilors, city managers, city department directors, etc.) from Oregon’s 241 incorporated cities.

More than 35 training sessions and tours will cover topics such as homelessness, emergency management, broadband, social media, succession planning, land use, cybersecurity, affordable housing, recruitment and retention, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Carly Keenan is attending the tours. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Meanwhile, the Bend City Council is being asked Wednesday evening to approve an amended contract using $1.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan and Deschutes County funding for Central Oregon Villages’ planned 20-pallet, “high-barrier” temporary outdoor shelter on property owned by Desert Streams Church on Southeast 27th Street.

The Phase 1 contract involved community outreach that drew "significant feedback" and led to some changes in the plans, including the level of staffing supervision, according to Affordable Housing Coordinator Amy Fraley’s council issue summary, which you can read below.