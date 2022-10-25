Bend’s Second Street cleanup extended to Thursday, giving some residents more time to move on

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The latest city of Bend-led cleanup of the Second Street-area homeless camp began this morning, but won't be completed until Thursday, officials said.

Anne Aurand, the city's communication manager, told NewsChannel 21 there are "a few highly vulnerable individuals that need extra time and assistance to get connected with the support they need.”

She said Cheyenne Purrington, director of the new Deschutes County-cities Coordinated Houseless Response Office, asked if the city could give a couple of days of grace on the timeline to try to help those individuals.

The cleanup was approved by City Manager Eric King, after a Bend Police report compiled data and deemed the site "unsafe."

The road will remain closed and, with barricades up, until the cleanup is complete on Thursday.

Noah Chast will have more on the decision to extend the cleanup, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.