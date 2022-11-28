Bend police seek public’s help to find missing 16-year-old who left warming shelter with unknown male

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police sought the public’s help Monday night in finding a 16-year-old Bend girl, considered missing and at risk, who reportedly left the city’s NE Second Street warming shelter with an unknown male during the evening.

McKenzie Rianne Clifton is described as Hispanic, 4-foot-11, with a thin build and hair that is dark on top, turning blonde halfway down, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

She last was seen around 7 p.m. Monday at the warming shelter at 275 NE Second Street, Miller said. She was wearing a black matte jacket and black pants and had a bright green sleeping bag.

The teen left the area with an unknown male who is described as white, 5-foot-9, with a goatee and possibly wearing a brown UPS-style uniform. He was driving a black Jeep Cherokee with Arizona license plate BLP 1543.

“Their direction of travel is unknown,” Miller said in a news release, asking that anyone with information on McKenzie’s whereabouts to call Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.