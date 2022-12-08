Soaring propane costs have St. Vincent De Paul of Bend struggling to help area’s homeless this winter

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Like many Central Oregonians, St. Vincent De Paul of Bend is feeling the pressure on their wallets -- and in one particular way, it may force a reduction in a key way they help the region's homeless make it through the winter.

The organization says it provides much-needed propane to the homeless community, but soaring costs have brought the highest bills ever in recent months.

"November’s propane bill was double the highest bill we’ve ever had," Executive Director Gary Hewitt said Thursday. "I just paid a bill for more than $8,000."

"Propane is essential to the homeless community," Hewitt said. "We will no longer be able to provide it at the rate we have. Next month, I will be cutting in half the allotment. The only solution is for other organizations to step up and join us."

