Skip to Content
Bend
By
New
Published 10:36 AM

Soaring propane costs have St. Vincent De Paul of Bend struggling to help area’s homeless this winter

St. Vincent's Place, a structured housing program that opened this fall
KTVZ
St. Vincent's Place, a structured housing program that opened this fall

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Like many Central Oregonians, St. Vincent De Paul of Bend is feeling the pressure on their wallets -- and in one particular way, it may force a reduction in a key way they help the region's homeless make it through the winter.

The organization says it provides much-needed propane to the homeless community, but soaring costs have brought the highest bills ever in recent months.

"November’s propane bill was double the highest bill we’ve ever had," Executive Director Gary Hewitt said Thursday. "I just paid a bill for more than $8,000."

"Propane is essential to the homeless community," Hewitt said. "We will no longer be able to provide it at the rate we have. Next month, I will be cutting in half the allotment. The only solution is for other organizations to step up and join us."

Kelsey McGee is speaking with Hewitt to hear about the help they provide and the struggles they are facing. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Bend
Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content