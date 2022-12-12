Shepherd’s House shelters already nearing capacity as cold week ahead looms

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Days after a winter storm came through Central Oregon, leaving behind several inches of snow, a cold front is expected to hit the area this week, holding temperatures below freezing and forcing many living on the streets into shelters.

With more cold weather in the forecast, Shepherd's House Ministries' Lighthouse Navigation Center shelter is nearing capacity.

In October, John Lodise, the director of emergency services with Shepherd's House Ministries, said The Lighthouse already was taking in 100-plus guests nightly.

"This winter, we expect we will reach our capacity much of the time, such that other emergency shelter options will be needed," he says.

