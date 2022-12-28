Skip to Content
City of Bend responding to road hazards; potholes on the rise due to recent weather

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Driving around town, you may be noticing a recent rise in the number of jarring potholes in the road.

The early start to winter can exacerbate the freeze-thaw cycles that can make more potholes emerge earlier in the season.

The city of Bend posted a note on its Facebook page on Tuesday, saying, "Crews will be out responding to downed branches and filling potholes throughout the day. If you see a problem around town today, please fill out a service request form at bendoregon.gov/servicerequest."

Kelsey McGee is speaking with the city of Bend's street manager and a mechanic about the (literal) impact of potholes. She is looking into the city's current timeline to patch or fix a pothole and what type of damage they can cause to your car. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

