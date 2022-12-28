City of Bend responding to road hazards; potholes on the rise due to recent weather

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Driving around town, you may be noticing a recent rise in the number of jarring potholes in the road.

The early start to winter can exacerbate the freeze-thaw cycles that can make more potholes emerge earlier in the season.

The city of Bend posted a note on its Facebook page on Tuesday, saying, "Crews will be out responding to downed branches and filling potholes throughout the day. If you see a problem around town today, please fill out a service request form at bendoregon.gov/servicerequest."

