Bend
Comedy production company ‘Tease Bang Boom’ returns to Bend

Tease Bang Boom

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend comedy scene is set to get an upheaval when production company "Tease Bang Boom" returns to Central Oregon, just in time for the new year.

"Tease Bang Boom," Friday night at Silver Moon Brewing, helps young and upcoming comics find their voice in the comedy scene.

Blake Mayfield is speaking with producer Jessica Taylor of "Tease Bang Boom" to find out more about the Bend comedy scene. His report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

