City hearings officer approves controversial SE Bend gas station; foes can appeal decision

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After more than a year of organized opposition and a packed public hearing, a city hearings officer on Wednesday approved a controversial gas station as part of a retail project at the corner of Brosterhous and Murphy roads in southeast Bend.

But the fight is most likely not over; opponents have about 10 days to appeal the ruling, setting up a potential city council hearing -- unless councilors decide to let the decision stand as the city's final one (and even then, another land-use appeal is possible, and/or legal action.)

Residents generally did not oppose the planned drive-thru restaurant or other elements, though it had its critics, but focused their scorn on the need for another gas station in the area and its environmental, traffic and safety impacts.

The 70-plus opposing neighbors said they raised nearly $10,000 to hire a land-use attorney and traffic engineer to fight the conditional use permit applicants.

In his 76-page ruling, city Hearings Officer Gregory Frank laid out 22 conditions developers must meet for the market/convenience store, gas station and drive-thru restaurant, such as a stormwater management plan, shielded lights so as not to shine or cast glare onto nearby property and a boundary buffer to keep headlights from shining into adjacent homes.

But Frank stated, for example, that “there is no ‘need’ demonstration required by relevant conditional use approval criteria,” and later said he “finds no persuasive substantial evidence in the record to support (the) argument that the proposed Brosterhous access will significantly increase, in a measurable way, safety to risks to pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.”