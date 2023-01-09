Bear Creek Elementary kids give Bend’s new fire engine a ‘push’ into Pilot Butte station

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue, community members and Bear Creek Elementary students gathered Tuesday morning at Station 306 to see the city's new fire engine and for the kids to give it a ceremonial push into the fire station at the base of Pilot Butte.

It's the first fire engine to be based at Station 306 since it was completed in 2019 -- and the first engine added to the city's fleet in 23 years.

The happy, excited crowd watched, applauded and cheered as the students "pushed" the fire truck into its new home.

The “push-in” ceremony has been a fire department tradition since the 1800s, where the community helps push the new apparatus into the station to celebrate the beginning of its service to the community.

Bend Fire and Rescue Engineer Paramedic Nolan McGinnis has been with the department for seven years. Before Station 306, he has been at Station 4 and Station 1, focusing on the east and west side of Bend. McGinnis was a "floating engineer" before getting his permanent position at Station 306.

"We've been waiting for this moment for a long time," he said. "To be the first crew to put this engine and house in service means a lot for the citizens of Bend."

"We get to provide more efficient timely response for our citizens," he added.

Station 306 opened in 2019, but due to staffing limitations, the station has been staffed with only a medic unit and not a fire engine. Thanks to a partnership between the City of Bend, Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District, and the community, Bend Fire & Rescue is now able to staff an engine at this fire station.

Temporary city funding made it possible, with plans in the works to ask the community for a new levy this spring.

“This is the first engine we have added to our operations to serve our community since the year 2000,” said Fire Chief Todd Riley. “We are excited to have an engine responding from the core of our city which will improve our response times to emergencies in both the city and the rural district.”

Kelsey McGee was at Tuesday's ceremony and will have a report coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Four and Six on Fox (our NBC evening newscasts are pre-empted by the Golden Globes).