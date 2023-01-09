Bend Fire & Rescue invites public to ‘push-in’ celebration of finally staffing Pilot Butte station

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Tuesday morning, Bend Fire & Rescue and the Deschutes Rural Fire Protection District No. 2 will place a new fire engine into service at Station 306, located at the base of Pilot Butte (425 NE 15th Street).

The community is invited to attend and participate in the traditional push-in celebration and ceremony at 10 a.m. The “push-in” ceremony has been a fire department tradition since the 1800s, where the community helps push the new apparatus into the station to celebrate the beginning of its service to the community.

Station 306 opened in 2019, but due to staffing limitations, the station has been staffed with only a medic unit and not a fire engine. Thanks to a partnership between the City of Bend, Rural Fire Protection District, and the community, Bend Fire & Rescue is now able to staff an engine at this fire station.

Temporary funding will make it possible, with plans in the works to ask the community for a new levy.

“This is the first engine we have added to our operations to serve our community since the year 2000,” stated Fire Chief Todd Riley. “We are excited to have an engine responding from the core of our city which will improve our response times to emergencies in both the city and the rural district.”