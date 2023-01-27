Bend Fire & Rescue looks back at the past year’s stats, accomplishments and challenges

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Newly compiled year-end statistics show, as many would expect, that Bend Fire and Rescue crews were hard at work in 2022, responding to thousands of fires and medical emergencies across the city.

For example, last year, Bend Fire and Rescue got 13,353 calls for service, which is up 6.6 percent from prior years.

In December alone, there were 1,200 calls, and it was the second time in history Bend Fire and Rescue has seen that volume of calls in a month. And 83 percent of those calls were for medical services.

