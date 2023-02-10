Rep. Emerson Levy of Bend proposes ‘Alyssa’s Law,’ school silent panic alarms to speed response time

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- State Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, said Friday she is proposing legislation aimed at saving lives in schools with a mobile-based silent panic alarm system for emergencies.

The legislation, also being passed or considered in state legislatures across the country, is known as "Alyssa's Law", and it addresses those very crucial minutes --law enforcement response time when a life-threatening emergency occurs.

House Bill 3101 would allow schools to install a silent panic alarm system directly linked to law enforcement, so in case of any emergency they can get on the scene as quick as possible.

The law is named for Alyssa Alhadeff, who was a 14-year-old student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school in Parkland, Florida. She was a victim on Feb. 14, 2018, when a former student killed 17 people in a mass school shooting. Her parents also started a nonprofit called Make Our Schools Safe.

A silent panic alarm would be available to download in app form for school staff at any school that chooses to use it. But unlike how some states have enacted or proposed legislation, Levy said it would be a choice, not a mandate for school district.

The bill has already drawn supportive testimony from Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler, along with the Bend City Council.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield will have his report, along with more information on Alyssa's Law, tonight at Five at NewsChannel 21.