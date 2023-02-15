Easier hunt: City of Bend plans to add new app to help drivers find open parking spots, in real time

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Driving in downtown Bend can create some anxiety for drivers, as many are stuck having to loop around several times in search of a parking spot. But that may be much easier soon, because, to use an old phrase, "there's an app for that."

To make downtown parking easier, city councilors are being asked Wednesday night to approve an amendment to its agreement with a private firm for the city-wide parking operations system.

Back in 2020, they council approved an agreement with Passport Labs, Inc. to have a parking operation system. It includes a platform for permit and citation management, as well as mobile payments. The planned new feature is an automated guided parking system that will allow drivers to see parking availability in real-time.

"The system will use above-ground sensors to measure cars parked in real time and communicate available parking spaces to drivers via integration into mobile apps and dynamic digital signage," an issue summary on Wednesday's consent agenda states (see below).

