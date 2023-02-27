Skip to Content
Published 5:55 PM

Bend woman says her dog was attacked by pack of 7 dogs off China Hat Road, near Skeleton Cave

Allyson, a Bend resident, says her dog was viciously attacked on a trail in the China Hat area, by a pack of seven other dogs.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the animals and their owner and has reached out on social media for information to try to track down the dogs - believed to be Airedale terriers.

As for Alyson's dog, three weeks after the attack, she said Monday he's doing better and is expected to make a full recovery.   

