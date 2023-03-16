Bend restaurant seeking to add new spot runs into city permitting backlog, delays

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Vietnamese-inspired boba business in downtown Bend and Medford is working to open a second Bend location and their third overall.

But it's been struggling for months to get the permits it needs to open the spot on Simpson Avenue.

A city official says while the volume of building in Bend hasn't slowed down, they lost senior and other staff during COVID and it's been a challenge to get more folks on board and trained.

Bola Gbadebo has been looking into the issues involved and will have a report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.