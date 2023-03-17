Central Oregon joins in celebrating St. Patty’s Day, the luck of the Irish

Bend Police urge all to 'have a safe, sober ride home,' will have extra patrols

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's that time again, to wear something green in order to avoid being pinched and to become invisible to leprechauns. St. Patrick's Day is here, honoring St. Patrick, one of Ireland's patron saints.

People will be wearing green and shamrocks, looking out for leprechauns, gold and rainbows.

It's a time to celebrate with friends, to drink beer and eat a traditional meal of corned beef and cabbage. In Central Oregon, there will be a number of parades and gatherings for people to celebrate the holiday --- even a St. Patrick's Day Dash on Saturday in Bend's Old Mill.

You can find plenty more festivities to go out and enjoy at our events calendar, https://events.ktvz.com.

Bend Police also wished everyone a happy St. Patrick's Day, but did have a bit of a … sobering reminder:

"Don't depend upon the luck of the Irish to get you home after celebrating -- make sure you have a safe, sober ride home. We will have additional patrols out looking for intoxicated drivers. Sláinte!" they said.

Kelsey McGee will be traveling around downtown Bend on Friday to check out the ongoing or upcoming events. She will also be looking out for the end of the rainbow with a pot of gold.

Her live report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.