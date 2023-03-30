Skip to Content
Bend
By
today at 11:51 AM
Published 11:54 AM

City of Bend places 9 methane warning signs around town; health risks behind the gas

mysafetysign.com

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last year, a fire at the west Bend sewer lift station prompted the city to put up nine methane warning signs around Bend. The signs are to warn firefighters of the conditions at the site when they arrive.

The fire was caused by someone who was sheltering with a propane heater outside, and the signs were put up at the firefighters' request, officials said.

"We have nine lift stations that have natural gas-run generators," city Utility Manager Dana Wilson said Thursday. "These generators are used to move waste from lower elevations to higher elevations and move it up to the treatment plants. So the signs are up at those locations that have the natural gas generators."

"It's the same gas that's used in your home for heating and cooking," Wilson added.

Methane can build up, and under sufficient concentration, can be deadly, experts say. It’s colorless and odorless properties make methane especially hazardous.

Kelsey McGee spoke with Wilson to learn why the signs were put up and plans to speak with the fire department on the health risks of methane to firefighters or others. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Bend
Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content