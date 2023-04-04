Bend’s Pine Nursery Park not done growing; fifth phase of expansion project due for completion by spring 2026

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pine Nursery Park in northeast Bend has been growing by leaps and bounds in recent years and is again on its way to offering the community even more features by the time it turns 20 in 2026.

Expansion elements at the 159-acre park could include new athletic fields, field lighting, artificial turf, ADA access improvements and more. All this, in addition to the current ball fields, trails, pickleball courts and much more that the community enjoys.

The Bend Park and Rec Board is being asked by park district staff to award a nearly $600,000 design services contract for the fifth phase of work at the park to Cameron McCarthy at their Tuesday evening meeting. Plans call for concept designs and stakeholder engagement to begin this summer. The money comes from system development charges.

Work on the $5 million project, funded by system development charges, is expected to begin in the fall of 2024 and be completed by the spring of 2026.

