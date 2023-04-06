A Bend man who survived cardiac arrest gives thanks – and a hug – during Life Saver Award ceremony

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It was a special time Thursday at Bend Fire & Rescue, as Scott and Jenae Cruikshank got to meet and thank Deschutes County 911 dispatcher AJ Franzke, who helped guide Jenae's CPR efforts after Scott went into cardiac arrest last July.

Last July, Scott Cruikshank was mowing his lawn when he went into cardiac arrest. Jenae immediately called 911 and with guidance from Franzke, administered CPR until Bend Fire & Rescue medics arrived on scene to take over lifesaving interventions.

Franzke and Jenae Cruikshank were honored with the Life Saver Award Thursday afternoon.

“These cardiac survival stories are becoming more and more common in Bend,” said Drew Norris, Bend Fire's deputy chief of emergency medical services. “If a cardiac arrest victim is given early CPR, the chances of them positively responding to our advanced treatment is much more likely.”

Bend Fire & Rescue cardiac arrest survival rates are one of the best in the nation. These survival numbers are due to a team effort that includes bystander CPR, Deschutes County 911 dispatch, Bend Police, and the cutting-edge training and life saving techniques of Bend Fire & Rescue paramedics.