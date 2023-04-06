City councilors hold hearing, OK revised plans for nearly 600-unit SE Bend housing development

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend city councilors took testimony at a public hearing Wednesday evening and unanimously approved a nearly 600-unit housing development on about 32 acres at the corner of Southeast 15th Street and Wilson Avenue.

Bend city councilors initially approved in 2015 the concept plan for the Wildflower Master Planned Development, featuring a variety of housing types. But the project didn't proceed until new owners, the Seattle-based Evergreen Housing Development Group, bought the parcel early last year.

The property abuts a natural area and is set to include trails linking the Coyner and Larkspur trails.

Before the council was a proposal to redesignate and relocate about five acres of "mixed employment" to "residential medium density" in the master-planned development. That change still leaves 1.4 acres of mixed employment-designated land available for commercial and a mix of other uses.

More than a dozen people testified for or against the requested zoning changes Wednesday evening, all speaking of the need for housing in the city and several expressing concern about a homeless camp now on part of the property.

But a Central Oregon LandWatch representative supported the Planning Commission's recommendation to deny the developers' request, urging that a larger area for mix of retail and commercial uses still be required and noting the success of NorthWest Crossing.

Kelsey McGee spoke with city officials and the development group Thursday about the project and what the next steps will be. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.