Mobile Crisis Assessment Team will go to some Bend mental health crisis calls without officers present

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Mobile Crisis Assessment Team (MCAT) will be dispatched to some mental health crisis calls without Bend Police officers present, starting May 1.

MCAT, as its known, is a 24/7, 365-days-a-year team that provides crisis intervention services in the community. They also respond when called by various community partners, including law enforcement, to assess individuals in the community who are experiencing a mental health crisis.

Even with the change coming into effect, some calls will still need law enforcement presence, such as a caller that is experiencing what is deemed to be a more serious mental health crisis, officials said.

Police Chief Mike Krantz briefly discussed the new MCAT role with city councilors at Wednesday evening's meeting when he presented results of the latest community survey, which found some improvements in community views of officers, but also that about one-third of respondents felt less safe in the community than a year ago.

"Much of the sentiment or perception of feeling unsafe really grew around issues of homeless, addiction and mental health concerns in community," Krantz said, referring to situations in which "police typically have few tools to deal with -- or shouldn't be responding to." City Manager Eric King said Fire Chief Jeff Blake had voiced similar concerns..

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is talking Thursday with one of the lead members of MCAT. He will have a report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.