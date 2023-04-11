Cascades East Transit hiring more bus drivers in bid to ease shortage

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascades East Transit has been experiencing a bus driver shortage, like so many staffing challenges seen by public agencies and private businesses alike. But as of late, the situation is finally improving.

The main setback for hiring CET drivers has been the the process to acquire a commercial driver's (CDL) license.

Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair says they're exploring more options to help interested applicants meet requirements quicker.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo also plans to speak with CET about the changes and their impact. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.