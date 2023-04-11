City of Bend, ODOT clear homeless camp along SW Division Street
After providing 10 days notice and a follow-up 72 hours out, the city of Bend and ODOT were clearing a homeless camp off Southwest Division Street on Tuesday.
After providing 10 days notice and a follow-up 72 hours out, the city of Bend and ODOT were clearing a homeless camp off Southwest Division Street on Tuesday.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.