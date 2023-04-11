Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee nears recommendation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The joint City of Bend and Bend Park & Recreation District’s Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee will host two, possibly three more Zoom webinar meetings to review options, preferences and reach a recommendation for officials on how to proceed.

The webinars are scheduled for Monday, April 24, Friday, April 28 and possibly on Wednesday, May 3, all from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The purpose of the April 24th meeting is to review the Discussion Tool and discuss key variables organized via the PRES tool.

The purpose of the April 28th meeting is hold a round-robin discussion of Committee fish passage preferences and to make a recommendation.

The May 3rd webinar will only be held if a recommendation has not been made on the 28th. Updates for this meeting will be provided via the COIC webpage.

The public is welcome to attend these meetings. There will be time at the end of each meeting for public comment.

To attend these meetings, please register for the events via the COIC Mirror Pond Webpage.

The webinar links, along with materials and documents related to the Advisory Committee’s work-to-date, is also available on the Advisory Committee Website.

For additional information and to sign-up to receive email notifications of upcoming Advisory Committee meetings, please see the Mirror Pond Advisory Committee’s webpage where meeting notes and materials are available: https://www.coic.org/natural-resources-environment/mirrorpond/