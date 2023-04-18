Earth Day Fair and Parade return to downtown Bend on Saturday; volunteers still needed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Environmental Center is thrilled to host their family-friendly Earth Day Fair and Parade on Saturday, April 22nd, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This outdoor event features and celebrates our community through music and dance performances, local food vendors, businesses and nonprofits from across the region, electric car, bike, and appliance demonstrations, an activity zone for all ages, and more!

Priscilla Calleros, Events and Outreach Manager at The Environmental Center, has been working hard to bring a diverse set of offerings for the event. “I’m excited to highlight more cultures in our community this year,” says Priscilla. “I really look forward to the dance performances, and hope that people bring the same great energy that they brought last year.”

Gather at 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of Louisiana and Bond to get ready for the parade, which will feature uniquely crafted Earth Guardian puppets, musicians, and community members in costume from 11:30- 12 p.m.

At noon, all are invited to gather at Troy Field to listen to an opening story from local artist Teafly and her Earth Guardians, and remarks from The Environmental Center staff. Midday will feature a colorful dance performance Ameyalmazatl Citaltonal Azteca Dance Group. Closing the day, Warm Springs artist Speakthunder Berry will share traditional indigenous songs and stories.

Please, no written words on banners or costumes, and no motorized vehicles in the parade.

Other highlights include local food carts, free face painting, garden activities, green organizations/businesses, a children’s and young adult book exchange, and an electric bicycle showcase, and the new Bend-La Pine School District electric school bus!

To continue sustainability efforts to make this event as low-waste as possible, The Environmental Center is working with food vendors to pilot an event-wide reusable dishware system! Reusable dishware will be available at each food vendor booth for all customers. After enjoying a delicious meal, customers will be asked to return dishware to a sorting station, emptying any food scraps into a food waste bin for composting.

Volunteers are still needed for this event. To sign up for a shift, visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0b48afae2ba4fa7-earth#/ or call Priscilla at 541-508-5410 to get involved.

This event is presented by Strictly Organic Coffee Co. For more information about this event, visit: envirocenter.org/tec-events/earth-day-fair/.

About The Environmental Center

The Environmental Center’s mission is to embed sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. We translate sustainability into practical, local action in order to create a healthy future for people and the planet. We are focused on building community, educating kids, revolutionizing energy, rethinking waste, and advocating for change. Learn more at www.envirocenter.org or by visiting our facility at 16 NW Kansas Ave. in downtown Bend, Oregon.