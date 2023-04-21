Skip to Content
Bend seeks to buy 50 acres of Forest Service land next to Outback water plant for expansion project

City identifies wildfire risk as key concern; says expansion is needed to keep up with city's growing needs

BEND. Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend recently updated its Water System Master Plan, including plans for a needed expansion of its Outback water filtration plant site. On Friday, it began the formal process of buying 50 acres from the U.S. Forest Service to provide space for those upgrades to cope with growing needs.

Outback is a 15-acre, city-owned site and location of its surface water filtration facility, wells, and water storage reservoirs. The Outback site is an important part of Bend’s water system, as its the main site where water from the mountains is filtered.

The city says it needs to expand the size of the Outback site to complete projects that protect drinking water from the risk of wildfire and to serve the Bend community well into the future.

The city is working with the Forest Service to buy about 50 acres of adjacent land in the Deschutes National Forest to expand the site.

A legal public notice was published Friday, referring to the city's application to acquire the land under the Townsite Act of July 31, 1958, and opening a process of public review. It says the goal is "to ensure safe drinking water for the continuing growth of the city, build system resiliency to wildfire risks, and meet state an federal standards for municipal water systems."

A formal appraisal of the land's value will be conducted as part of the Townsite Act process, officials said.

The city also says it will not take any additional amounts of water from is surface water site at Bridge Creek, a tributary of Tumalo Creek, as a result of the expansion projects.

 To learn more about the city’s water system and the Outback expansion, visit bendoregon.gov/water-system-tour.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield spoke with city Project Engineer Austin Somhegyi about the expansion, and what it means for Bend's population and for wildlife around the area in plans to acquire. He'll have his report on NewsChannel 21 tonight at Five.

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

