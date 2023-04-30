Walk to Defeat ALS at Riverbend Park raises awareness, progress toward goal of a cure

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregonians are coming together on Sunday at Riverbend Park in Bend to Walk to Defeat ALS.

ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, named for the baseball player who was diagnosed with the disease. Walk to Defeat ALS helps to spread awareness, support groups, and access to care.

Fundraising from the event goes towards researching a cure for ALS. People who helped to raise $100 will get a T-shirt. The walk is aiming to raise $70,000, and of Sunday morning, they were at 45% of that goal.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with the ALS Association's development director and execrative director to find out the latest advances in research. She will also be speaking with participants to learn who they're walking for, and the importance behind the walk. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.