City of Bend stepping up efforts to save more trees, creating committee to update developer rules, standards

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The city of Bend is stepping up efforts to strengthen its tree preservation rules in order to protect more trees from being removed as major development continues in the fast-growing community.

City councilors are being asked Wednesday evening to approve creating a Tree Regulation Update Advisory Committee, a temporary committee to develop and propose potential changes to city development codes and standards on tree preservation.

Councilors held a March 15 work session to review existing standards for tree preservation and supported updated or added standards for large-scale developments, also providing more consistency in the code and “clear and objective” standards.

The council also is interested in a tree inventory program to preserve and expand the urban canopy once the amendments are adopted.

You can review the tree code update issue summary and proposed resolution in Wednesday night's council agenda, item no. 6.

NewsChannel 21’s Bola Gbadebo is speaking Monday with Karon Johnson, a Bend resident and retired attorney who has been pressing the city to update and strengthen its tree preservation codes to save more trees, especially the big Ponderosa pines. She will have a report on NewsChannel 21 at Six.