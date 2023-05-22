Skip to Content
Bend Police staging overtime Bend Parkway detail this week to crack down on speeders, dangerous drivers

Bend Police Dept.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This week, Bend Police are running an overtime detail on the Bend Parkway in an effort to combat excessive speed and dangerous driving, the agency said.

"The speed limit on the Parkway is 45 MPH," the police department said in a Facebook posting Monday. "You may think that's too slow, but it's the result of the roadway design, which includes short on-ramps, intersections, traffic lights and crosswalks."

Bola Gbadebo is riding along with a Bend Police officer on Wednesday's patrol to see how many people are being pulled over and how the detail is going this year. Watch for her report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Last year, Bend officers conducted a two-week speed detail on the Parkway that resulted in 259 citations, including 250 for speeding.

"Don't want a ticket? Slow down, put your phone down and give the drivers around you space," the police announcement said.

