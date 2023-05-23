Old Mill developer Bill Smith’s celebration of life taking place today at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A celebration of life ceremony for Bill Smith, the visionary behind Bend's Old Mill District, is taking place Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

"Please wear your brightest colors and bring your biggest smiles," attendees were urged on a page that also provided background about Smith's life and accomplishments. Refreshments and chairs will be provided, but seating is first-come, first-serve, they said

Smith passed away on Nov. 18, 2022 at the age of 81.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield will be attending the event to hear what memories are shared and talk to some attendees. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

“Billy was a wonderful man,” said his daughter, Marney Smith, on the Old Mill District's website. “He loved his cat and his people. He is known to many as the guy who developed the Old Mill District and perhaps that will be his legacy, but to us he was a beloved father and a wonderful husband. Building places, friendships, and communities was the pride of his life.”

Smith is survived by his wife of 52 years, Trish, daughter Marney, son Matt and five grandchildren.