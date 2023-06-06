Bend Parks & Rec Board asked to OK 2-year, $430K contract for private safety patrols
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park & Recreation District Board is being asked Tuesday evening to authorize Executive Director Don Horton to negotiate and award a public contract to Trident Professional Security Systems, to help the district hire more unarmed security personnel.
According to an item on the agenda, the proposed contract with Redmond-based Trident Professional Security would have a term effective when signed by both parties through June 30, 2025, with the option to renew the contract annually for three additional one-year terms. It would be for $430,000, or about $215,000 a year
KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is meeting with Park Stewardship Manager Jeff Hagler at Riverbend Park to discuss why BPRD feels now is the time to hire patrol security. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.
The agenda item from Hagler is below:
Since 2012, the district has used the services of private security contractors who provide unarmed
security personnel to assist district Park Stewards with education and enforcement in parks and
facilities and to coordinate with local law enforcement partners.
The district previously utilized Bend Patrol Services to provide these services during both day and
night shifts. In early 2022, Bend Patrol Services notified the district that they were unable to recruit
staff to fulfill the daytime requirements of their contract. The district then solicited informal quotes
from local private security contractors and awarded a short-term contract to Trident Professional
Services for daytime services while staff reviewed the requirements of the services and drafted a
formal solicitation.
Trident Professional Security performed well under the short-term contract.
However, staff recognized the opportunity for improved efficiency and consistency of services
available by the use of a single private security contractor.
The district completed a competitive procurement process by publicly advertising a formal Request
for Proposals (RFP) on March 2, 2023. In response to the RFP, two responsive proposals were
received. Both proposals were thoroughly reviewed by an evaluation committee consisting of four
district staff members.
After a subsequent interview process, Trident Professional Security was
determined by the evaluation committee to provide the most advantageous offer for the district.