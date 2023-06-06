Bend Parks & Rec Board asked to OK 2-year, $430K contract for private safety patrols

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park & Recreation District Board is being asked Tuesday evening to authorize Executive Director Don Horton to negotiate and award a public contract to Trident Professional Security Systems, to help the district hire more unarmed security personnel.

According to an item on the agenda, the proposed contract with Redmond-based Trident Professional Security would have a term effective when signed by both parties through June 30, 2025, with the option to renew the contract annually for three additional one-year terms. It would be for $430,000, or about $215,000 a year

The agenda item from Hagler is below:

Since 2012, the district has used the services of private security contractors who provide unarmed

security personnel to assist district Park Stewards with education and enforcement in parks and

facilities and to coordinate with local law enforcement partners.

The district previously utilized Bend Patrol Services to provide these services during both day and

night shifts. In early 2022, Bend Patrol Services notified the district that they were unable to recruit

staff to fulfill the daytime requirements of their contract. The district then solicited informal quotes

from local private security contractors and awarded a short-term contract to Trident Professional

Services for daytime services while staff reviewed the requirements of the services and drafted a

formal solicitation.

Trident Professional Security performed well under the short-term contract.

However, staff recognized the opportunity for improved efficiency and consistency of services

available by the use of a single private security contractor.

The district completed a competitive procurement process by publicly advertising a formal Request

for Proposals (RFP) on March 2, 2023. In response to the RFP, two responsive proposals were

received. Both proposals were thoroughly reviewed by an evaluation committee consisting of four

district staff members.

After a subsequent interview process, Trident Professional Security was

determined by the evaluation committee to provide the most advantageous offer for the district.